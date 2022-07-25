Special pandemic-era waivers are gone, school officials want to remind parents to apply for free or reduced meals

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Valley School District 51 schools start up in less than three weeks, and administrators want to remind parents to apply for free and reduced school breakfasts and lunch.

The school district tracked an increase in students eating free or reduced meals. School meal participation increased from an average of 49% in 2018 and 2019. To 51.7% in 2019 to 2020 and 56.2% in 2020 to 2021.

“We were just hoping that it continues whether students apply for the free and reduced lunches and receive them,” said Emily Shockley, public information specialist. “Or whether they are paying for lunch.”

It is especially crucial this year that’s because a special pandemic-era waiver is gone. It used to provide free meals regardless of income status.

“Now people are going to have to apply again for those, and we really want to remind them that you do have to apply again if you want those,” said Shockley. “It is not a universal thing anymore.”

According to the Colorado Department of Education, a family of four with an income of $36,075 would be eligible for free school meals.

“Students learn better when they are full, and they can concentrate better,” added Shockley. “When they’re not thinking about, ‘where is my next meal coming from?’ So if you can just take one more worry from them and help them to enjoy school and be able to learn at school. That is a good thing.”

In addition to meals, there are other reasons to fill out the application. The meal application can qualify families for a waiver of testing fees, bus passes, and utility discounts. The application for free or reduced lunch is available at myschoolapps.com. There is no deadline, but it is recommended to do it as soon as possible.

