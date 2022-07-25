Advertisement

VA Western Colorado Health Care System: My Health E Vet Site

By Hannah Hickman
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:01 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The VA Western Colorado Health Care System now has an online site where patients can access their medical records.

The VA Western Colorado Health Care System has implemented an online site making access to medical records and medical history readily accessible to patients. With the site, patients can have access to up to ten years of medical history.

The VA Western Colorado Health Care System points out the site is online and veterans must have access to a cellphone or computer to use the site.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The lawsuit claims Dirty Dough's (bottom) cookies, decor, packaging and presentation are...
Crumbl sues rival cookie shop for ‘confusingly similar’ branding
29-year-old Devon Krieg (left) and 19-year-old Seth Krieg (right)
Firearms, drugs, and brass knuckles: Two arrested in internet sting operation
FILE - Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...
Parkland mass shooting jurors shown graphic photos of victims
A witness said there was an altercation between a 7-Eleven employee and another man inside the...
Part of man’s hand cut off with a sword at a 7-Eleven, officials say
Tina Peters' mugshot after turning herself in. Peters is facing a number of felony charges.
UPDATE: In her second conflict with law enforcement this month, Tina Peters turns herself in

Latest News

KKCO 11 News at Noon - VOD - clipped version
KKCO 11 News at Noon - VOD - clipped version
Mesa County Public Health: Back to School Vaccinations
Mesa County Public Health: Back to School Vaccinations
KKCO 11 News at Noon - VOD - clipped version
KKCO 11 News at Noon - VOD - clipped version
Mesa County Valley School District 51
Special pandemic-era waivers are gone, school officials want to remind parents to apply for free or reduced meals