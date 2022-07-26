Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: National Night Out

By Hannah Hickman
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:23 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Get ready for national night out with members of your local community!

National night out is on August second and highlights the importance of community and getting to know your fellow community members as well as the law enforcement in your area.

With this national night out, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. located at the Rocky Mountain Elementary School park’s new location.

Even as national night out comes and goes you can always contact the Grand Junction Police Department’s non-emergency dispatch number and invite an officer out to any community gatherings.

