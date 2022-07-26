Advertisement

Delta County says it’s time to fight the bite

Mosquitoes are breeding more during the summer.
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:46 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Delta County Health Department wants to remind residents that now is the time to fight the bite. The highest reported cases in Colorado land typically between August and September.

Last year, the first known case in Delta County was July 28.

Warmer temperatures and standing water promote breeding for mosquitos, so it’s important to remember the 3-D approach.

  • Drain: Remember to empty areas that hold standing water, including pots, planters, old tires, and rain gutters. If draining is unobtainable, consider using larvicide to kill mosquitoes before they can become old enough to transmit the virus.
  • Dress: Wear long-sleeved pants and shirts, treat your gear and clothing, and prevent your exposure in early mornings and evenings while outside.
  • Defend: Use Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered repellants as directed to effectively and safely repel mosquitoes. EPA-registered repellants have active ingredients like DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, Oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE), Para-menthane-diol (PMD), or 2-undecanone.

