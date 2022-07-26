Delta Health welcomes new general surgeon

DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - Delta Health is welcoming Will Cole, M.D., as its new general surgeon.

Cole has lived throughout the country, graduating from Miami University in Ohio before attending the University of Colorado School of Medicine for medical school.

After medical school, Cole served in the military, and was deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan, and Korea. It was through the military that Cole found Tripler Army Medical Center in Hawaii.

“The military took me to Hawaii where I completed my residency at the Tripler Army Medical Center,” said Cole. “I really liked it in Hawaii. It was a great place to train and work.”

When describing his experience at Tripler, Cole stated that he didn’t expect surgery to be his favorite rotation.

“I remember just waiting to like something better, but I didn’t,” said Cole. “I loved being in an operating room. It’s engaging and you can really focus on your patient and on what you’re doing. It’s also very tactile and you get to have a one-on-one relationship with people and a [special] connection.”

Building a connection with patients is one of the reasons that brought Cole to Delta Health.

“I really like that this is a smaller community and everyone is friendly with each other,” said Cole. “The people at Delta Health are always easy going, easy to talk to and I wanted that after being at Tripler for so long. When you live in smaller communities you develop a mutual trust and understanding that’s sometimes hard to do in big hospitals, and for me, that’s important to have.”

Cole originates from Ohio, but met his wife Amanda in Colorado while attending medical school. He and his wife of 11 years had been talking about moving to the Western slope for years. The couple has a 6-year-old daughter and another daughter due Christmas of this year.

