Gear Library in Glenwood Springs expanding

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KKCO) - Camping and fishing are ranked as the top two recreational activities in Colorado.

The City of Glenwood Springs currently provides free or low-cost outdoor recreation supplies for various activities including cross-country skiing, fishing, paddleboarding, kayaking, and mountain biking along with helmets and life jackets.

“Outdoor recreation should be for everyone, but sometimes the cost of gear is prohibitive,” shared Recreation Manager Steven Frederick. “The Gear Library program is aimed at making outdoor recreation more inclusive for all and accessible for lower-income individuals and families.”

In collaboration with the White River National Forest, the Gear Library will soon be offering the addition of camping and backpacking gear. To help serve the community, all rental agreements, waivers, and instructions will be available in English and Spanish.

“The White River National Forest is public land for everybody to enjoy. The City’s Gear Library is helping break down one of the primary barriers that prevents broad, equitable access to public lands– availability of outdoor gear. The White River National Forest is excited for the opportunity to partner together to break down these barriers,” said Aspen-Sopris District Ranger Kevin Warner.

