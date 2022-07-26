Hunters be advised, remaining big game hunting licenses go on sale next week

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KKCO) - Hunters mark your calendars for the first Tuesday in August to take a shot at any remaining big game hunting licenses after the primary and secondary draws. Starting August 2 at 9 a.m., remaining licenses placed on the leftover list will be available for purchase.

Licenses will go on sale online, over the phone, and in-person at CPW offices and sales locations across the state at the same time. Colorado Parks and Wildlife stated in a press release that prospective hunters ordering online will have the same shot as someone first in line at a physical sales location.

Limited licenses will be distributed on a first come first served basis, and this is the first opportunity Colorado hunters will have to get a big game hunting license outside of the draw process. Over-the-counter licenses for elk, bear, archery pronghorn, and whitetail deer will go on sale at the same time.

Licenses that will be available include:

· Limited licenses leftover after the draws for elk, deer, pronghorn, and bear.

· Limited elk, deer, pronghorn, and bear licenses that someone drew but did not pay for during the secondary draw.

· Limited licenses that were returned for a refund or preference point restoration.

· Over-the-counter licenses for elk, archery pronghorn, whitetail deer, and bear.

CPW encourages prospective hunters to prepare for sales day to increase their chances of getting their desired license. It suggests to prepare ahead of time by logging into their online system a few days prior to check or correct your information, having your hunt codes and credit/debit card number ready, and to write down all hunt codes you’re interested in and list them with your most coveted licenses first.

It also warns that people calling the CPW sales line for their purchase may experience extended wait times and to have all of your information prepped and ready, as the sales line staff will not be able to look up hunt codes.

Only one purchase can be made at a time, so CPW suggests to use multiple devices if buying for multiple people.

