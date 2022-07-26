Advertisement

New bridge being built between Colorado Mesa University’s athletic buildings

The new bridge will connect a track above five new basketball courts.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 1:48 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A new bridge is being built between the Maverick Center and the Maverick Pavilion on the Colorado Mesa University campus. The bridge will connect a track above five new basketball courts, and a new classroom and athletic training lab will be added.

The new basketball and volleyball courts will feature all-wood surfaces, and the hope is that the expanded courts will allow the teams to hold larger tournaments. “The goal of the recreation team is to keep kids healthy and engage them in healthy activities such as intramural sports, club sports, or [their own] open rec gym time,” said Linn Nordine, director of campus recreation.

The new courts and expanded track are expected to be completed by the start of the Spring 2023 semester.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaylin Lemons, a 22-year-old Phoenix, Arizona resident.
Over two dozen pounds of Cocaine found on I-70.
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a 911 call around 10:15...
99-year-old woman’s medic alert necklace saves her from home invasion attack, officials say
Defense Attorney Bryan Bowen, left, talks with prosecutor Dan Meyer in Franklin County court in...
Man pleads not guilty to raping girl, 10, who had abortion
A medical helicopter crashed into power lines and was forced to land while responding to a...
Medical helicopter crashes responding to fatal accident in Ohio
Taking regular naps is also associated with a 24% higher risk of having a stroke.
Napping regularly linked to high blood pressure, study says

Latest News

A new bridge is being constructed between the Maverick Center and the Maverick Pavilion
KKCO CMU GROWING ITS INTRAMURAL AND CLUB SPORTS FACILITIES
Music in the Grapevines with Donny Morales and Glenn Patterson
Music in the Grapevines at Two Rivers Winery
Alicia Benson, a pathways participant, supervises as her students act out setting the table and...
Sedentary child care workers lead to sedentary toddlers
Jason Peasley, who runs the Yampa Valley Housing Authority, stands on a parcel of land the city...
Steamboat is asking voters to tax Airbnbs to pay for affordable housing. Will it work?