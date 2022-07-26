Protecting your property from wildfires

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The dry conditions are here to stay although last weeks heat is gone. Those dry conditions forced state officials to ask residents to stay safe during these dangerously dry times. Officials also created two new laws to help the state lower the risk of a megafire.

One of those laws helps homeowners get more time and additional living expenses through their insurance companies after a major wildfire loss. Another requires residents who plant o burn vegetation to notify their local fire department so they can determine the need and be ready in case a fire starts. Plus, something that is already happening, the disaster resilience rebuilding programs that provides grants and loans to help local government rebuild after a fire.

I spoke with Kamie Long of the Colorado State Forest Service who said although we’ve gotten rain, we are not out of the clear yet. “We’re still in drought conditions. Trees don’t respond right away to moisture they’re still under stress and the grass that has been growing all summer is starting to dry out.” She also gave me tips on how to keep your house and property safe. She said, “it’s all about connectivity from the wildland, to the landscape, to the porch, to your house. So, try to break up the connectivity which is one of the most important thing you can do. Plus the fire embers that get on the porch cushions, or in the gutters or under the porch where you store all that stuff you just put it under the porch are dangerous. Lastly, putting flashing right against the edge of the house so that embers can’t touch the house or right along the porch of the house put metal flashing.”

Long also gave me extra education resources that you can use.

Grand Junction Field Office – Wildfire Mitigation & Education - Colorado State Forest Service (colostate.edu)

