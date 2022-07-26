Advertisement

Uvalde elementary school principal placed on leave after massacre

The uncle of a Uvalde shooting victim says the firing of the school district police chief is not enough. (Source: CNN/CITY OF UVALDE/UCISD/KSAT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:25 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (AP) - The attorney for the principal of the Texas elementary school where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers says the principal has been placed on administrative leave.

Mandy Gutierrez’s attorney Ricardo Cedillo of San Antonio says Uvalde school Superintendent Hal Harrell placed the Robb Elementary School principal on paid administrative leave Monday.

A legislative committee blamed Gutierrez and an assistant for knowing a lock to the classroom where the killings happened May 24 wasn’t working. The committee concluded the shooter likely entered the room through that unlocked door.

In the wake of the massacere, the Uvalde school system has taken blame for basic security failures — unlocked doors, a spotty alert system and lax enforcement of rules. An investigative report by the Texas Legislature found the district did not treat maintenance issues like broken doors and locks with urgency.

The House committee found “a regrettable culture of noncompliance by school personnel who frequently propped doors open and deliberately circumvented locks” at Robb Elementary. The report said school administrators and district police tacitly condoned the behavior, noting that the school suggested the practice “for the convenience of substitute teachers and others who lacked their own keys.”

Also Monday, the district school board approved a three-week postponement of the start of the district school year until Sept. 6.

There has been mounting public pressure and growing impatience for accountability after police body camera footage and a damning report revealed how officers waited in the school hallway for more than 70 minutes instead of confronting the gunman inside a fourth-grade classroom.

Nearly 400 officers rushed to the scene of the school during the shooting, according to findings by a Texas House committee.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The lawsuit claims Dirty Dough's (bottom) cookies, decor, packaging and presentation are...
Crumbl sues rival cookie shop for ‘confusingly similar’ branding
29-year-old Devon Krieg (left) and 19-year-old Seth Krieg (right)
Firearms, drugs, and brass knuckles: Two arrested in internet sting operation
Defense Attorney Bryan Bowen, left, talks with prosecutor Dan Meyer in Franklin County court in...
Man pleads not guilty to raping girl, 10, who had abortion
Jaylin Lemons, a 22-year-old Phoenix, Arizona resident.
Over two dozen pounds of Cocaine found on I-70.
FILE - Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...
Parkland mass shooting jurors shown graphic photos of victims

Latest News

I70 Traffic Holds Planned for Thursday
I70 Traffic Holds Planned for Thursday
Sheriff's Deputies Seize More Drugs on Interstate
Sheriff's Deputies Seize More Drugs on Interstate
Tina Peters Update on Demand for Recount
Tina Peters Update on Demand for Recount
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her