All quiet after De Beque residents ordered to shelter in place

All quiet in De Beque today
All quiet in De Beque today(MGN)
By Cyndy Koures
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:40 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DE BEQUE, Colo. (KKCO) - People in the small Colorado town of De Beque are still reeling after a foot chase for a suspect launched an order for residents to shelter in place.

Community members reporting getting a Reverse 911 call at about 7:30 am with the alert law enforcement wanted people to stay indoors.

One man reported the suspect was described as 6′1″, short bleached hair, and face tattoos.

We’re waiting to find out from Mesa County’s Sheriff what the man was wanted for but indications are he’s wanted for charges from several departments across Garfield and Mesa Counties.

