Advertisement

Colorado River water levels too low for Los Colonias river channel

Water is so low in the Colorado that workers have blocked off the river park channel in Los Colonias.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:24 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado River has hit extreme lows as the drought-driven western water crisis continues to worsen. So low, in fact, that city workers have blocked off the river park channel at Los Colonias Park in Grand Junction. The river is open but floating or kayaking the channel is not feasible.

Compounding low snowpack and rainfall have throttled the tributaries of the Colorado, resulting in a substantial drop to below 810 cubic feet per second. According to the United States Geological Survey, the median flow for this time of year is normally 3,790 cubic feet per second.

When water levels reach this critically low, workers cut off the main channel to protect critical habitat for four endangered fish species. The USGS data for this summer shows that, while precipitation has slightly improved conditions, levels are still far below normal.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A medical helicopter crashed into power lines and was forced to land while responding to a...
Medical helicopter crashes responding to fatal accident in Ohio
Jaylin Lemons, a 22-year-old Phoenix, Arizona resident.
Over two dozen pounds of Cocaine found on I-70.
Rangers with the National Park Service said a witness alerted them Monday to remains spotted at...
3rd body found at Lake Mead due to low water levels, officials say
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a 911 call around 10:15...
99-year-old woman’s medic alert necklace saves her from home invasion attack, officials say
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach

Latest News

All quiet in De Beque today
All quiet after De Beque residents ordered to shelter in place
Car accident notification showcasing broken glass on the center line of the street.
Several motorcycle fatalities in Garfield County
KKCO 11 News at Noon - VOD - clipped version
KKCO 11 News at Noon - VOD - clipped version
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: 'Meet Borris'
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Borris’