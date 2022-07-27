Colorado River water levels too low for Los Colonias river channel

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado River has hit extreme lows as the drought-driven western water crisis continues to worsen. So low, in fact, that city workers have blocked off the river park channel at Los Colonias Park in Grand Junction. The river is open but floating or kayaking the channel is not feasible.

Compounding low snowpack and rainfall have throttled the tributaries of the Colorado, resulting in a substantial drop to below 810 cubic feet per second. According to the United States Geological Survey, the median flow for this time of year is normally 3,790 cubic feet per second.

When water levels reach this critically low, workers cut off the main channel to protect critical habitat for four endangered fish species. The USGS data for this summer shows that, while precipitation has slightly improved conditions, levels are still far below normal.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.