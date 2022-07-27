Flood Watch issued for much of Western Colorado for Thursday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Flood Watch is in effect Thursday from 10 AM until 10 PM for much of Western Colorado. Many of the valleys are not included in the watch. Rain will be more abundant and heavier over the higher terrain, and the watch focuses on these areas. Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches are possible in the mountains. Localized flash flooding is possible. The burn scars will be especially prone to flooding and mudslides.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few evening showers or thunderstorms, especially over the mountains. We’ll cool from upper 80s and lower 90s around 6 PM through the 80s and into the 70s by 10 PM. Low temperatures by morning will be near 70 degrees around Grand Junction and 62 degrees around Montrose. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Rain will be most common over the mountains during the day, but it can increase in the valleys in the late afternoon and evening. High temperatures will average near 88 degrees around Grand Junction and 83 degrees around Montrose. Drier areas can be warmer, and rainy areas can be cooler.

More Storms Possible Friday

From there, showers and thunderstorms are possible again on Friday, but they’ll be less widespread. Similarly to Thursday, rain will be most common over the mountains with a better chance for rain in the valleys in the late afternoon and evening.

This Weekend Turns Warmer & Drier

This weekend dries out. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible on Saturday, especially over the mountains, but most areas will stay dry. The drying comes with warming. Highs this weekend will be in the low-to-mid 90s. That seasonably warm, dry weather will linger into Monday, but we’ll cool Tuesday and then cool more on Wednesday amid increasing clouds and showers and thunderstorms. See? Lots of changes. That’s what we mean by a “progressive” weather pattern.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.