Man arrested after smashing truck into Clifton home

The damage to the house was substantial.
The damage to the house was substantial.(Mesa County Sheriff's Office)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:16 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLIFTON, Colo. (KKCO) - Clifton homeowners were in for a surprise when 33-year-old Victor Reyes smashed a truck through the wall of their home yesterday afternoon.

Reyes, a Clifton resident, was previously arrested for driving 100 mph while drunk with an infant in the car. He was on parole when the incident yesterday occurred.

Victor Reyes, age 33.
Victor Reyes, age 33.(Mesa County Sheriff's Office)

No injuries or fatalities have been reported by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, and no other information has been released by authorities regarding the incident at this time.

