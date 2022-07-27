Advertisement

Police: Boy, 6, fatally shoots sister, 5; parents arrested

FILE PHOTO - First responders discovered the girl with a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday...
FILE PHOTO - First responders discovered the girl with a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday afternoon at the home in Muncie, 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:45 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a 6-year-old boy fatally shot his 5-year-old sister in their home in eastern Indiana and their parents have been arrested in the killing.

The Star Press reports first responders discovered the girl with a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday afternoon at the home in Muncie, 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say 28-year-old Jacob Grayson and 27-year-old Kimberly Grayson were preliminarily charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and three other counts of neglect.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A medical helicopter crashed into power lines and was forced to land while responding to a...
Medical helicopter crashes responding to fatal accident in Ohio
Jaylin Lemons, a 22-year-old Phoenix, Arizona resident.
Over two dozen pounds of Cocaine found on I-70.
Rangers with the National Park Service said a witness alerted them Monday to remains spotted at...
3rd body found at Lake Mead due to low water levels, officials say
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a 911 call around 10:15...
99-year-old woman’s medic alert necklace saves her from home invasion attack, officials say
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach

Latest News

A Russian missile attack took place in Ukraine's Odesa region at the coastal village of Zatoka...
US rocket system enables Ukraine to strike key supply bridge
President Joe Biden is shown in a photo released by the White House Friday on the phone. The...
Biden tests negative for COVID-19, will end ‘strict isolation’
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA’s Brittney Griner says poor translation clouded arrest in Russia
The Federal Reserve must move faster than it has in the past to rein in high inflation, Chair...
Fed set to impose another big rate hike to fight inflation