Unsettled end of the week upcoming

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It has been yet another rinse-and-repeat morning across the Western Slope compared to the last couple of mornings. Showers and thunderstorms from the day before dissipate through the evening and overnight hours, leaving behind leftover high clouds for the next morning. Temperatures were once again in the lower 70s in Grand Junction and Moab, lower to middle 60s in Delta and Montrose, 50s in Rifle and across much of the High Country, and the middle 40s atop the Grand Mesa. Skies are once again starting to clear out through the morning, but we’ll see clouds back on the increase by the late morning and into the early afternoon. The best rain chances will once again stay along and south of the San Juan Mountains, but one or two stray showers and storms could pop up along the Interstate 70 corridor. Some of the showers and storms along and south of the San Juan Mountains could be capable of producing heavy rain. A Flood Watch is in effect from noon until midnight today for locations including, but not limited to Nucla, Norwood, Sawpit, Telluride, Silverton, Ouray, Lake City, Dove Creek, Cortez, and Durango. Rain ends through the evening and overnight hours, but partly to mostly cloudy skies will once again be left behind. Lows will once again fall into the 60s and lower 70s.

Much better monsoon moisture and better lift will open the door for widespread showers and thunderstorms across the Western Slope, not just limited to the San Juan Mountains, on Thursday and Friday. Data suggests that some light showers could start developing as early as sunrise Thursday morning, then coverage of showers and storms will continue to increase through the day. Rain could once again be heavy at times, so we’ll have to watch the burn scar areas for potential flash flooding. Most of the rain will gradually come to an end Thursday evening, but some showers and storms could persist into the overnight hours. Showers and storms will once again overspread the region Friday afternoon, then start to taper off overnight Friday night. The increased cloud coverage and rain chances will turn us much cooler through the end of the week. Highs will drop into the upper 80s in Grand Junction, and the lower 80s in Montrose.

We’ll start to turn drier through the day on Saturday, but enough moisture will stick around to still produce some isolated showers and thunderstorms, primarily in the higher elevations. We’ll continue to dry out through the end of the weekend and into the start of next week, bringing more sunshine and warmer temperatures to the region. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies continue to settle in, and highs will start climbing back into the upper 80s and lower to middle 90s. Some better rain chances will start to move back in on Tuesday and through the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.