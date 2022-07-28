Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Florida for missing 11-year-old

An Amber Alert was issued for Banesa Fernandez-Santis, 11 years old, who was last seen...
An Amber Alert was issued for Banesa Fernandez-Santis, 11 years old, who was last seen Wednesday in Walnut Hill, Florida, located in the northwest part of the Panhandle. She may be with 42-year-old Brijido Manriquez-Ortis, officials said.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:07 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALNUT HILL, Fla. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert in Florida was sent out Thursday for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Banesa Fernandez-Santis was last seen Wednesday in the area of the 5600th block of Arthur Brown Road in Walnut Hill, located in the northwest part of the Panhandle. Banesa is described as 5-foot-2 and 120 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and scars on her face.

The child may be in the company of Brijido Manriquez-Ortis, officials said. He is 42 years old and described as 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A medical helicopter crashed into power lines and was forced to land while responding to a...
Medical helicopter crashes responding to fatal accident in Ohio
The damage to the house was substantial.
Man arrested after smashing truck into Clifton home
All quiet in De Beque today
UPDATE: Suspect in De Beque chase involved in “multi-jurisdictional crime spree”
Rangers with the National Park Service said a witness alerted them Monday to remains spotted at...
3rd body found at Lake Mead due to low water levels, officials say
Car accident notification showcasing broken glass on the center line of the street.
Several motorcycle fatalities in Garfield County

Latest News

Americans have been digging into their savings to help battle inflation. The U.S. economy...
US economy shrinks for a 2nd quarter, raising recession fear
The Ukrainian town of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region came under heavy fire, causing extensive...
Russia attacks Kyiv area for the first time in weeks
President Joe Biden listens as he attends virtually an event in the South Court Auditorium on...
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on Congress budget deal
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks with reporters at the Capitol in...
Schumer rallies Democrats after surprise deal with Manchin