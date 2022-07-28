Flood Watch extended through Friday for Western Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Flood Watch continues until 10 PM tonight and again Friday from 10 AM until 10 PM for most of Western Colorado with the exception of the lower river valleys, including the Grand Valley and the Gunnison River Valley. The watch includes Glade Park, Nucla, Glenwood Springs, Cedaredge, Collbran, Telluride, Silverton, Ouray, Ridgeway, Aspen, Vail, Eagle, Durango, the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar in Glenwood Canyon, the Pine Gulch Fire burn scar, the San Juan Mountains, Canyonlands National Park, and Dead Horse Point State Park.

Flood Watch vs. Warnings & Advisories

A Flood Watch means weather conditions are favorable for flooding and flash flooding. Be weather aware and be prepared to move quickly to higher ground if flash flooding happens. A Flood Warning or Flash Flood Warning is issued when dangerous and potentially life-threatening flooding is happening. A Flood Advisory is issued when flooding is happening that’s more of an inconvenience than a danger.

Our Next 24 Hours

Rain and thunder will gradually diminish through midnight tonight. The rest of tonight will be cloudy. Low temperatures will be near 67 degrees around Grand Junction and 59 degrees around Montrose. Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms. Rain will be most abundant over the mountains. The biggest chance for rain in the valleys will likely be in the late afternoon and evening, but that’s not to suggest that showers are not possible during the day. High temperatures can be as high as 90 degrees around Grand Junction and 82 degrees around Montrose. Drier areas will be warmer, but rainy areas will be cooler.

The Weekend and Beyond

Saturday’s showers and storms will be more limited and more restricted to the higher terrain. Sunday will be almost completely dry. High temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 90s this weekend. The drier weather and the warmth will persist throughout most of next week. Long-range temperature outlooks favor overall cooling and above-normal rainfall through the first half of August.

