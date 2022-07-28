Advertisement

JetBlue buys Spirit for $3.8 billion

JetBlue will acquire Spirit for $33.50 per share in cash, including a prepayment of $2.50 per...
JetBlue will acquire Spirit for $33.50 per share in cash, including a prepayment of $2.50 per share in cash payable once Spirit stockholders approve the transaction.(JetBlue via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:57 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(AP) - JetBlue is buying Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion, creating the nation’s fifth largest airline.

The agreement Thursday comes a day after Spirit’s attempt to merge with Frontier Airlines fell apart.

JetBlue will acquire Spirit for $33.50 per share in cash, including a prepayment of $2.50 per share in cash payable once Spirit stockholders approve the transaction. There’s also a ticking fee of 10 cents per month starting in January 2023 through closing.

The combined airline will have a fleet of 458 aircraft. The airlines will continue to operate independently until after the transaction closes.

