Monsoon rains bring flooding concerns to the region

Zack Webster's No Wait Weather - 7/28
By (Zack Webster)
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:33 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Monsoon moisture that has already brought quite a bit of rain to the San Juan Mountains has surged northward, and we’re starting the day with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies around the Western Slope. Some places are already seeing some scattered showers and well. Showers and thunderstorms will continue to increase in coverage and intensity around the region into the afternoon, bringing some flooding concerns along with it. A Flood Watch is in effect from 10 AM this morning until 10 PM this evening for the higher elevations around the Western Slope. The only places that are not included in the Flood Watch are the valleys, which include, but are not limited to Moab, Mack, Fruita, Grand Junction, Palisade, De Beque, Parachute, Rifle, New Castle, Delta, Olathe, Montrose, and Gunnison. Be prepared for potential closures along Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon, and the flood threat will also be a little higher along the San Juan Mountains, where they have already seen quite a bit of rain this week. We’ll continue to see cloudy to mostly cloudy skies whenever rain isn’t falling, and highs could struggle to reach their expected afternoon highs of middle and upper 80s. Most of the rain comes to an end through the evening, but some showers and storms could persist into the overnight hours. Overnight lows should settle into the 50s and 60s with partly to mostly cloudy skies in places where it stops raining.

There won’t be very many changes to the pattern through Friday. Monsoon moisture will once again bring numerous to widespread showers and thunderstorms to the Western Slope through the day. Potential flood alerts will likely have to wait until late tonight or early Friday morning after factoring in the rain that falls today. Drier air starts to filter into the northern portions of the region Friday evening and Friday night, helping to gradually bring rain to an end.

Showers and storms will still be possible on Saturday, but it looks like most of the rain will begin to migrate toward the higher elevations once again. We’ll start to see partly cloudy skies settle back in over Grand Junction and Montrose, with highs warming back up into the middle to upper 80s and lower 90s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies continue through the remainder of the weekend and into the start of next week as rain chances continue to fade. Temperatures will continue to turn warmer, with highs in the lower and middle 90s. Some small rain chances return to the region again by the middle of next week. That will help to cool us back down into the middle to upper 80s and lower 90s.

