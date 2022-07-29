Police asking for help identifying man who can’t remember who he is

Maryland State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying this man, who says he...
Maryland State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying this man, who says he cannot remember who he is.(Maryland State Police)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:05 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (Gray News) – Police in Maryland are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who can’t remember who he is.

Maryland State Police said the unidentified man was found last Friday night walking alone along a Baltimore County highway. He required medical attention and told authorities that he could not remember his name, contact information or family.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment, but state police say he is still unable to remember his identity.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Douglas Forrester at douglas.forrester@maryland.gov or 410-780-2706.

Police did not release further details as of Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
The damage to the house was substantial.
Man arrested after smashing truck into Clifton home
All quiet in De Beque today
UPDATE: Suspect in De Beque chase involved in “multi-jurisdictional crime spree”
Car accident notification showcasing broken glass on the center line of the street.
Several motorcycle fatalities in Garfield County
The Arizona Humane Society says a 2-year-old dog was found in distress and dehydrated at a...
Animal cruelty: Dog found muzzled with legs duct-taped at church

Latest News

Deputies with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office are looking for Nicole Fox, 41, and London...
Officials search for pair accused of stripping woman at gunpoint, stealing her car
Hershey said it won't be able to meet Halloween demand this year.
Hershey won’t meet Halloween candy demand, company says
Will Smith said he's been doing some thinking over the past few months.
Will Smith addresses Oscars slap again, apologizing to Chris Rock
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Appalachian floods kill at least 16 as rescue teams deploy