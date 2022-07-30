Co-pilot dies after fall from plane in North Carolina

Airport officials say a co-pilot has died after falling from a plane in North Carolina. (Source: WRAL)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 12:11 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The co-pilot of a small cargo plane has died after falling from the aircraft in North Carolina before it made an emergency landing.

News outlets report that the body of the co-pilot, 23-year-old Charles Hew Crooks, was found Friday in a backyard in the town of Fuquay-Varina, about 30 miles south of the Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

The pilot made an emergency landing at the airport Friday afternoon after reporting that one of the wheels had come off the landing gear. He was treated and released from a hospital with minor injuries.

The pilot was the only person on board the turboprop aircraft when it landed.

Local, state and federal authorities are investigating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Grand Junction Police Department
Grand Junction Police Department investigating homicide
The damage to the house was substantial.
Man arrested after smashing truck into Clifton home
Water is so low in the Colorado that workers have blocked off the river park channel in Los...
Colorado River water levels too low for Los Colonias river channel
The Coors Light Thirst Trap is an attachment that can only fit on a can of Coors Light.
Coors introduces ‘Thirst Trap’ to ward off mosquitoes during the summer months

Latest News

President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19 in ‘rebound’ case, returns to isolation
Airport officials say a co-pilot has died after falling from a plane in North Carolina.
Co-pilot has died after fall from plane
FILE PHOTO - The damage assessments were set to conclude Friday, but were cut short due to new...
Kentucky governor: Death toll from flooding rises to 25
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Jackpot won by Illinois ticket holder rises to $1.337B