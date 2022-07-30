Flash Flood Warning for Pine Gulch Burn Area

By Christopher Guevara
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 3:26 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

A Flash Flood Warning is active for the Pine Gulch Burn scar area until 6 pm tonight. The warning includes southwestern Garfield County and North Central Mesa county until 6 pm tonight.

A strong thunderstorm moving over the area will produce heavy rainfall. The main concern is mudslide activity to occur over the burn scar. The highway in the area that will encounter flash flooding includes Colorado 139, between mile markers 20 and 24.

