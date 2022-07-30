Monsoon moisture continues and temperature changes for the valley’s

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 9 pm tonight for the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar and 10 pm for the Uncompahgre and the San Juan Mountains. Flash Flood watch means that flooding is possible in these areas, and get prepared if a warning were to be active.

Throughout most of the day in the Grand Valley, we have stayed comfortable with temperatures reaching into the lower 90s and under partly cloudy skies. Monsoon moisture remains present across the Western Slope, leading to some weather systems bringing along scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our mountains, including the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar, the Uncompahgre, and the San Juan Mountains, saw some precipitation move through the areas earlier today. However, getting into the overnight hours, most of any weather will clear out, leading to dry conditions for our mountainous regions.

For the lower valleys, dry conditions will persist, with some light cloud cover remaining in the area. From Grand Junction and Delta, temperatures will cool to the mid to lower 60s tonight, while Montrose will sit in the upper 50s.

Changes in the valley tomorrow will be more so in the temperature department. For Grand Junction and Delta, temperatures will hover in the lower 90s and stay in the upper 80s for Montrose. Conditions will be similar to today’s, but there is a slight chance of a sprinkle in Grand Junction and a light shower for Montrose in the evening. Conditions then will dry out for the nighttime and overnight hours.

During the morning hours, conditions will remain dry for the higher elevations with some cloud cover. By the afternoon, monsoon moisture will continue to brew a new weather maker slowly. It is the best chance the mountains will receive scattered showers and thunderstorms leading into the evening. Just like the valleys, by the nighttime and overnight hours, conditions will remain dry and then repeat as we advance into Sunday.

Next week, Grand Junction will warm into the mid-90s slowly, but temperatures will fluctuate between the lower to mid-90s throughout most of the week. The average temperature in Grand Junction sits around the mid-90s so we will be near to slightly below average. Conditions will remain predominantly dry, with plenty of sunshine and cloud cover in the evening.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

