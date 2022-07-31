‘Star Trek’ actress Nichelle Nichols dies at 89, son says

Original "Star Trek" cast member Nichelle Nichols poses at the premiere of the new television...
Original "Star Trek" cast member Nichelle Nichols poses at the premiere of the new television series "Star Trek: Discovery" on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in Los Angeles.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 1:36 PM MDT
(Gray News) - Actress Nichelle Nichols, who played Nyota Uhura in “Star Trek: The Original Series,” died Saturday night at the age of 89, her son wrote in a Facebook post Sunday.

“I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years,” Nichols’ son Kyle Johnson wrote on Nichols’ official Facebook page.

“Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away. Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration.”

