Back-to-School event provides school supplies for veteran families in Grand Valley

By Cristian Sida
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:28 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Back-to-school shopping is here, and it can be expensive for families struggling to make ends meet.

In Grand Junction, kids return to school in about two weeks, and the Colorado National Guard wants to ensure every veteran’s child gets what they need.

“It’s actually an annual event that is put on by Operation Interdependence in conjunction with the local Dollar Tree stores all over Colorado, and it is to provide school supplies for current serving veterans and survivor families,” said Danielle Hindson, soldier and family readiness specialist.

According to the National Retail Federation, as inflation continues to rise, families are expected to spend $168 per child. That’s $50 more than the cost in 2019.

Hindson says the need for school supplies they want to do their part in helping families equip students with school supplies without them having to break the bank.

“They love it; it’s very much appreciated, especially this time of year, with everybody having financial issues,” described Hindson. “It means a lot to them. They can send their kids to school with supplies and not feel like they’re not providing for their children.”

