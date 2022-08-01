Colorado Springs mother provided Xanax, Percocet, and Fentanyl to 16-year-old son, leading to eventual overdose

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKCO) - On July 27, 2022 the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced that Douglas Floyd, a 52-year-old resident of Colorado Springs, has pled guilty to distributing fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old boy.

The names of the three children involved have not been made public.

Documents state that the Colorado Springs Police Department and emergency medical services were called on January 31, 2022 on the report of an unresponsive male. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders found the boy dead in his bedroom.

After searching the room, CSPD officers found a small plastic baggie containing two blue pills consistent with fentanyl. Lab testing of the pills and an autopsy performed by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office confirmed the presence of fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl in the pills and in the boy’s body.

“Based on the history, scene investigation, autopsy, and toxicology findings, it is my opinion that [Juvenile #1], a 16-year-old white male, died as a result of acute fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl toxicity,” stated the coroner’s report.

The three boys involved in the case had all previously obtained a range of drugs from one of the boys’ mothers, a woman named Maria “Cece” Davis-Conchie. Davis-Conchie eventually introduced her son to Floyd and his now-codefendant Marlene McGuire. Floyd and McGuire would then allegedly sell pills to the three boys for several months prior to the overdose death of Davis-Conchie’s son.

Davis-Conchie’s son and one of the other boys involved had known each other since the sixth grade, and had been caught smoking marijuana at just 13 years old, according to court documents.

Documents also state that Davis-Conchie started doing an assortment of drugs with the two boys “some time ago,” and allegedly provided the two boys with Xanax.

This resulted in the two boys using Xanax on a weekly basis, resulting in a near-fatal overdose of one of the boys prior to the overdose which killed her son.

Court documents state that the three boys had purchased a range of drugs from Floyd and McGuire in the past, with one of the boys stating that they had experimented with marijuana, ecstasy, and had just begun smoking what they described as Percocet pills.

According to the plea agreement, Floyd allegedly provided Fentanyl in the form of small blue pills marked with an uppercase “M” and the number “30,” as is often typical for fentanyl.

The three boys allegedly obtained the fentanyl from McGuire, which was given to her by Floyd. Court documents state that the two frequently collaborated, and functioned essentially as business partners, with Floyd sourcing the majority of the drugs.

