Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet William’

Grand Rivers Humane Society Pet of the Week: 'Meet William'
Grand Rivers Humane Society Pet of the Week: 'Meet William'(Grand Rivers Humane Society)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:59 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, William!

William is a two-year-old Shepard mix. William has big floppy ears to go along with his big and loving personality. He gets along great with other dogs and is not very high maintenance. William loves to play with his toys but also loves to lay on your lap. He even knows a few tricks such as sit, down, and shake and he loves the water.

If you are interested in adopting William contact 970-644-0575 to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction Police Department
Grand Junction Police Department investigating homicide
KKCO News at 5:00 Weather Forecast July 30, 2022
Monsoon moisture continues across the Western Slope
Keylianis Isaac's 10-month-old daughter Jaelianis was shot in the hand following a wedding...
Woman says stepdad shot her baby during fight
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Warning Graphic
Flash Flood Warning for Pine Gulch Burn Area

Latest News

Gas prices have risen steadily in 2022, straining wallets at the pump.
Big oil keeping prices high as crude prices drop
Pet Adoption at Harmony Shelter
Animal Shelters see a decline in adoptions
Back to School
Back-to-School event provides school supplies for veteran families in Grand Valley
KKCO BUS APP
KKCO BUS APP