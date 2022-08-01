Summer’s encore brings more heat

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect this evening until 9 PM for the Central Colorado River Basin, the Gore Mountains, the Elk Mountains, the Flat Tops, and the Central Mountain Valleys. This includes areas around Glenwood Springs, Vail, Aspen, Eagle, Minturn, Dotsero, Glenwood Canyon, and the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar. A Flash Flood Watch means flash flooding is possible. Flash flooding on the burn scars of recent wildfires can trigger debris flows. Be ready to move to higher ground if flash flooding threatens, with or without any additional warning.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers and thunderstorms will be around, but they will be hit-or-miss and some of us will stay dry. We’ll cool from near 90 around 6 PM through the 80s and into the 70s by 10 PM. Overnight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 67 degrees around Grand Junction and 58 degrees around Montrose. Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. The biggest chance for rain will be over the mountains. High temperatures will be near 95 degrees around Grand Junction and 89 degrees around Montrose.

Heat Builds In A Summer Encore

Our weather story this week will change from showers and thunderstorms at the start of this week to warming and drying for the rest of this week. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-90s around the Grand Valley and near 90 around Montrose. Thursday will be the hottest day in this string of hot days. Parts of the Grand Valley could be close to 100 degrees. That will be brief, and lower 90s become likely Friday through Sunday as spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms return to our forecast.

Rain & Heat Returns This Weekend

The increase in moisture late this week and this weekend is enough that, with a sufficient trigger to start the rain, heavy rain could become likely. This could mean an increased risk of flooding and flash flooding where rain falls from Friday through at least Sunday. This is a feature of our forecast we will be monitoring closely between now and then. Stay tuned for updates.

