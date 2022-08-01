Trend continues for mountain storms and dry valleys

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Over the past several days, we have been under a similar trend across the Western Slope. In the Grand Valley, we remained dry while our higher elevations got a bulk of the scattered showers and thunderstorms. As a result, temperatures have also leveled out in the lower 90s in Grand Junction and today was no exception. Our high stayed in the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies.

Cloud cover will continue into the nighttime and overnight hours in Grand Junction, Montrose, and Delta. While sky conditions are going to be the same as last night, what is changing is our temperatures. For all three locations, temperatures have slightly risen, staying in the upper to mid-60s for Grand Junction and Delta. For Montrose, temperatures have left the upper 50s and will remain in the lower 60s for our low.

Starting the work week, we will continue to state the day off dry across the Western Slope before storm activity begins. The trend starts the day off with mostly sunny skies. By afternoon, monsoon moisture will continue to feed into the Western Slope, where our weather maker starts to gain some energy. From the afternoon to evening hours, most of our mountains, like the San Juans and the Uncompahgre, will begin to receive scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms can still produce heavy rainfall at times and increase the chances of flash flooding. By the nighttime and overnight hours, areas that receive a weather system will start to taper off, leading to dry conditions overnight. For our lower valleys like Grand Junction and Montrose, conditions will remain dry throughout most of the day with the increase in cloud cover for the evening and nighttime hours.

Alongside our trend for weather systems and our valleys’ dry conditions, temperatures have also made little change over the past several days. In Grand Junction, that trend is going to fluctuate over the week. By tomorrow, we will stay average in the mid-90s but fall back to the lower 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday. We return to average on Thursday and fall back into the lower 90s by Friday and the weekend. By the weekend, there is a slightly better chance that we will receive a few scattered showers in the area.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

