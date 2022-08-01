Two Colorado men indicted for ten separate bank robberies

DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced that from January to March of 2021, Jonathan Gullette, age 24, of Aurora, and Jerome Bravo, age 37, of Denver, have been indicted in 10 separate armed robberies.

The two are charged with repeatedly using a violent strategy of entering banks, holding occupants at gunpoint, and forcing employees to turn over cash, according to the superseding indictment.

The banks involved are as follows:

January 6, 2021- KeyBank on East Arizona Place in Aurora.

February 4, 2021 – BBVA Compass 800 North Broadway in Denver.

February 8, 2021 – KeyBank located on East Dartmouth Avenue in Aurora.

February 8, 2021 – KeyBank East Smoky Hill Road in Centennial.

February 9, 2021 – BBVA Compass on East Bellview in Denver.

February 18 2021 – FirstBank on East Evans Avenue in Denver.

March 1, 2021 – KeyBank on East Hampden Avenue in Denver.

March 17, 2021 – FirstBank on East Hampden Avenue in Denver.

March 31, 2021 – KeyBank East 1st Avenue in Denver.

March 31, 2021 – BBVA Compass on North Yarrow Street in Arvada.

Bravo is detained and pending trial and Gullette has not yet been apprehended.

This case is being investigated by FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Denver Police Department, Aurora Police Department and Arvada Police Department.

Authorities ask if anyone has any information regarding a bank robbery, please call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

