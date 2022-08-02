Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Lemur’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Lemur!

Lemur is a three-year-old cat looking for her forever home. She came to Roice-Hurst with a litter of kittens, all of whom have been adopted out. Lemur is a little shy at first in new surroundings but once she warms up to you her sweet an curious side shines through.

Lemur gets along well with other animals and would make a great addition to any family.

If you’re interested in adopting Lemur, call 970-434-7337 to schedule an appointment.

