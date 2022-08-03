Baby found dead at motel in Houston

One person was taken into custody and homicide detectives are interviewing people they believe...
One person was taken into custody and homicide detectives are interviewing people they believe are connected to the case.(KTRK via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:05 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) – Police in Houston are investigating after a child was found dead at a motel.

The child was found around 3 p.m. Tuesday at a Motel Six.

One person was taken into custody and homicide detectives are interviewing people they believe are connected to the case.

No details about the child’s age, gender or relationship to the person taken into custody were released.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says
Fentanyl is a highly toxic synthetic opioid.
Colorado Springs mother provided Xanax, Percocet, and Fentanyl to 16-year-old son, leading to eventual overdose
According to Colorado State Patrol, the child’s mother was behind the wheel.
3-year-old girl dies after being run over by mom in driveway, police say
Craig Cope, the 80-year-old convenience store owner, suffered a heart attack as the result of...
Caught on camera: 80-year-old store owner shoots would-be robbery suspect
The BBB said scammers are trying to take advantage of the growing number of canceled flights...
Airfare scams are cashing in on canceled flights, BBB says

Latest News

A mother and daughter were found dead Tuesday at a home on Long Creek Drive in Buford.
Mom, daughter found slain inside Georgia home, officials say
Some students at a Massachusetts college are calling for a vending machine that dispenses birth...
Students petition for Plan B vending machine on campus
The Razoni is shown leaving the Ukrainian port of Odesa on its way to Turkey through the...
Inspectors OK 1st Ukraine grain ship but no sign yet of more
Alex Jones is seen in an Austin, Texas, courtroom on Tuesday.
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was ‘100% real’