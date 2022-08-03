El Paso County finishes vote recount, no change in election outcome

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - After a contentious primary election season for Colorado, El Paso County is the first Colorado county to complete their recount.

“When a candidate takes their prerogative to request a recount, our office ensures the process is conducted with professionalism, accuracy and transparency,” said El Paso County Clerk Chuck Broerman. “Overall, the recount was robust, done with great care and detail. It was precise and all ballots were accounted for on behalf of the candidates, their supporters, and El Paso County citizens.”

Broerman also stated that El Paso was the only county in Colorado in which there were four recounts conducted simultaneously due to multiple requested recounts.

The outcome of the election is unchanged, and the resulting nominees for the November election remain the same.

Republican Party Primary for Secretary of State

Candidate Votes Percentage Recount Vote Change Total Votes Pam Anderson 41,450 42.99% +2 41,452 Tina Peters 31,195 32.35% +1 31,196 Mike O’Donnell 23,774 24.66% +2 23,776

Republican Party Primary State Senator District 9

Candidate Votes Percentage Recount Vote Change Total Votes Paul Lundeen 20,470 66.36% +1 20,471 Lynda Zamora Wilson 10,378 33.64% 0 10,378

Republican Party Primary Clerk & Recorder

Candidate Votes Percentage Recount Vote Change Total Votes Steve Schleiker 60,966 64.43% +2 60,968 Peter Lupia 33,652 35.57% +3 33,655

Republican Party Primary County Coroner

Candidate votes Percentage Recount Vote Change Total Votes Leon Kelly 63,266 65.95% 0 63,266 Rae Ann Weber 32,670 34.05% +5 32,675

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.