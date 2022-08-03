El Paso County finishes vote recount, no change in election outcome

All candidates received five or less additional votes from the recount
El Paso County has completed their recount of the 2022 primary election.
El Paso County has completed their recount of the 2022 primary election.(MGN)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:44 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - After a contentious primary election season for Colorado, El Paso County is the first Colorado county to complete their recount.

“When a candidate takes their prerogative to request a recount, our office ensures the process is conducted with professionalism, accuracy and transparency,” said El Paso County Clerk Chuck Broerman. “Overall, the recount was robust, done with great care and detail. It was precise and all ballots were accounted for on behalf of the candidates, their supporters, and El Paso County citizens.”

Broerman also stated that El Paso was the only county in Colorado in which there were four recounts conducted simultaneously due to multiple requested recounts.

The outcome of the election is unchanged, and the resulting nominees for the November election remain the same.

Republican Party Primary for Secretary of State

CandidateVotesPercentageRecount Vote ChangeTotal Votes
Pam Anderson41,45042.99%+241,452
Tina Peters31,19532.35%+131,196
Mike O’Donnell23,77424.66%+223,776

Republican Party Primary State Senator District 9

CandidateVotesPercentageRecount Vote ChangeTotal Votes
Paul Lundeen20,47066.36%+120,471
Lynda Zamora Wilson10,37833.64%010,378

Republican Party Primary Clerk & Recorder

CandidateVotesPercentageRecount Vote ChangeTotal Votes
Steve Schleiker60,96664.43%+260,968
Peter Lupia33,65235.57%+333,655

Republican Party Primary County Coroner

CandidatevotesPercentageRecount Vote ChangeTotal Votes
Leon Kelly63,26665.95%063,266
Rae Ann Weber32,67034.05%+532,675

