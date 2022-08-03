El Paso County finishes vote recount, no change in election outcome
All candidates received five or less additional votes from the recount
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - After a contentious primary election season for Colorado, El Paso County is the first Colorado county to complete their recount.
“When a candidate takes their prerogative to request a recount, our office ensures the process is conducted with professionalism, accuracy and transparency,” said El Paso County Clerk Chuck Broerman. “Overall, the recount was robust, done with great care and detail. It was precise and all ballots were accounted for on behalf of the candidates, their supporters, and El Paso County citizens.”
Broerman also stated that El Paso was the only county in Colorado in which there were four recounts conducted simultaneously due to multiple requested recounts.
The outcome of the election is unchanged, and the resulting nominees for the November election remain the same.
Republican Party Primary for Secretary of State
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Recount Vote Change
|Total Votes
|Pam Anderson
|41,450
|42.99%
|+2
|41,452
|Tina Peters
|31,195
|32.35%
|+1
|31,196
|Mike O’Donnell
|23,774
|24.66%
|+2
|23,776
Republican Party Primary State Senator District 9
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Recount Vote Change
|Total Votes
|Paul Lundeen
|20,470
|66.36%
|+1
|20,471
|Lynda Zamora Wilson
|10,378
|33.64%
|0
|10,378
Republican Party Primary Clerk & Recorder
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Recount Vote Change
|Total Votes
|Steve Schleiker
|60,966
|64.43%
|+2
|60,968
|Peter Lupia
|33,652
|35.57%
|+3
|33,655
Republican Party Primary County Coroner
|Candidate
|votes
|Percentage
|Recount Vote Change
|Total Votes
|Leon Kelly
|63,266
|65.95%
|0
|63,266
|Rae Ann Weber
|32,670
|34.05%
|+5
|32,675
Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.