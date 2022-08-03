Summer sizzle continues, high temps nearing 100 again

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As expected, we’ve turned up the heat, and we’ve shut down the showers except for a few over the mountains. We’re going to stay dry with some additional warming. We’ll hit the top of the warmth on Thursday before we bring back some cooling showers starting Friday.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. We’ll cool from mid-90s around 6 PM to the upper 80s by 8 PM. We’ll cool into the 70s around midnight. We’ll stay dry overnight. Low temperatures will be near 67 degrees around Grand Junction and 62 degrees around Montrose beneath a mostly clear sky. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warm. A couple of isolated showers or thunderstorms are possible over the mountains. High temperatures will be near 96 degrees around Grand Junction and 90 degrees around Montrose.

Most Intense Warmth Is Brief

The peak of the heat happens on Thursday beneath a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will be up around 98 degrees around Grand Junction and 92 degrees around Montrose.

Cooling Rain Returns Friday

Showers and thunderstorms will begin increase across the Western Slope on Friday afternoon and evening. Highs will back off to upper 80s and lower 90s. Some storms can be heavy. Localized flash flooding may be a possibility. Scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms will ramp up on Saturday and Sunday, too. They’ll be most numerous over the mountains. Afternoon and evening hikes could turn dangerous with an elevated risk of flash flooding.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.