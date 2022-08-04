Get free entry into National Parks on Thursday

Because of The Great American Outdoors Act, there is no entry fee at National Parks on Thursday.
Because of The Great American Outdoors Act, there is no entry fee at National Parks on Thursday.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:00 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Americans can get some fresh air and spend time in nature without opening their wallets on Thursday.

Because of The Great American Outdoors Act, Aug. 4 is a free entrance day for all National Park Service sites.

The act passed in 2020, and National Park officials say it expands recreational opportunities on public lands.

Although there is no charge to get into most of these parks, there are fees for certain activities, including boat launches and camping, that you’ll still have to pay.

More information is available on the National Parks Service website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says
Tony Pagni, age 58
New Castle Police Chief fired
Caves on the moon could provide shelters to humans.
Moon may have stable temperatures for humans, researchers say
The McKinney Fire has killed at least two people, forced thousands of others to evacuate and...
Wind-whipped fire leaves Northern California hamlet in ashes
Fred Everitt of Tupelo, Miss., is all smiles after his cat, "Bandit", alerted him in the middle...
‘Guard cat’ credited with preventing would-be robbery

Latest News

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian prosecutors seek 9 1/2-year sentence for Griner
Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand...
Chrissy Teigen announces pregnancy nearly two years after miscarriage
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks before Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine,...
In S. Korea, Pelosi avoids public comments on Taiwan, China
A look at the effects of Tuesday's primaries in different states and the messages voters sent.
Messages were sent in Tuesday's primaries