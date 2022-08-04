No change in the winner of the Republican Primary race for Secretary of State after recount

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Friday afternoon, Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced that a recount for Colorado’s Secretary of State is complete after Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters requested a recount.

The recount confirmed Pam Anderson is the winner of the Republican primary race for Secretary of State.

The final vote results are as follows:

Pam Anderson- 43.06%

Tina Peters- 28.06%

Mike O’Donnell- 28.08%.

Anderson and Peters both picked up 13 more votes during the recount, and O’Donnell picked up 11.

“The recounts are complete and confirm once again that Colorado elections are safe and secure. Accepting the outcome of free and fair elections is a cornerstone of American democracy. Disinformation and frivolous lawsuits do not change the fact that there are winners and losers in an election,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

The recount cost Peters $255,912.33.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.