#WondrousWesternSlope daily photo feature: Wild weather, craggy canyons, homely honeycombs, secluded spots, and looking-glass lakes

Have you ever had honey fresh from the hive? Viewer Sandy Mumm sent in this gorgeous shot of...
Have you ever had honey fresh from the hive? Viewer Sandy Mumm sent in this gorgeous shot of golden comb honey fresh from the source(Sandy Mumm)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:19 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Foreword - Have you ever had fresh honeycomb? I haven’t, but this week’s photo features certainly encouraged me to give it a try sometime. This week’s feature focuses on the details we often miss in our day-to-day, from the reflections in a lake to the details in canyon walls we all know well.

If you read my foreword from yesterday, you’ll remember that I think of the Western Slope as somewhere ripe for exploration and adventure. However, those words often bring about grandiose notions of sweeping views and high-concept ideals. This batch is meant to focus on the metaphorically and literally small— like honeycombs and the quiet moments you can find at sunset.

Please enjoy, and remember that you can submit your own photos using our website if you’d like to see them featured. Several of you already have, and many of them are fantastic shots. Keep this up and you’ll have me scrambling for my job!

- Kacie Sinton, Digital Content and News Director

Caption

