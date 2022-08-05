Arrest made in connection to Colorado Avenue homicide

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department announced Friday that it has taken a suspect into custody in relation to a homicide that took place on the 1000 block of Colorado Avenue on the morning of July 25.

The homicide was reported at around 6 a.m. after the body of the slain victim was discovered inside a residence.

Armando Gonzalez-Gallegos, a 20-year-old resident of Grand Junction, Colorado, has been arrested and charged with murder in the first degree, tampering with physical evidence, and misdemeanor theft. He is currently being held in the Mesa County Detention Facility.

The name of the deceased has not been released and all other details regarding the homicide have been sealed by the court. Further information will be released as it becomes available.

