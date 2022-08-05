Auraria Campus evacuated and closed due to potential threat

The Denver campus is home to three different universities
The Auraria Campus in Denver has been evacuated due to an unspecified threat
The Auraria Campus in Denver has been evacuated due to an unspecified threat(MGN)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:10 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - The Auraria Campus in Denver, home to the University of Denver, Metropoliton State University of Denver, and the Community College of Denver, was evacuated Friday due to a potential threat.

Officials shut down the campus while the threat is investigated, and the Denver Police Department has yet to specify the threat or release any further information.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony Pagni, age 58
New Castle Police Chief fired
Pictures show what was left of grandfather Steven Wild's truck after veering off the road and...
Man saves grandfather, 3 grandkids from fiery car crash
FILE - Mesa County, Colo., clerk Tina Peters talks on the west steps of the State Capitol on...
No change in the winner of the Republican Primary race for Secretary of State after recount
Caves on the moon could provide shelters to humans.
Moon may have stable temperatures for humans, researchers say
The McKinney Fire has killed at least two people, forced thousands of others to evacuate and...
Wind-whipped fire leaves Northern California hamlet in ashes

Latest News

West Nile Virus can be prevented by using insect repellants, limiting time outdoors, and by...
West Nile Virus cases rising in Delta County
KKCO SWEEPS SCHOOL
KKCO SWEEPS SCHOOL
KJCT RIFLE BOAT RAMPS
KJCT RIFLE BOAT RAMPS
KJCT AFFORDABLE HOUSING
KJCT AFFORDABLE HOUSING