Colorado grant program funds eight shooting range projects

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife has awarded money to eight different shooting ranges across Colorado. The Shooting Range Development Program (SRDG) will provide funds to develop new shooting ranges and to help upgrade existing ranges.

SRDG is one of the largest shooting range programs in the nation. They aim to support the establishment, improvement, and expansion of safe shooting facilities in Colorado.

The funds come from donations and federal excise taxes generated by the sale of hunting and shooting equipment. Additional funds come from specialty hunting and fishing license plates, and local partners in the projects also commit tp at least 25 percent in matching funds.

CPW’s SRDG coordinator Jim Guthrie said, “We’re investing sportsperson dollars into shooting range facilities, plus really leveraging those dollars. And with Colorado’s growing population, the need for safe, accessible ranges continues to rise. The SRDG program is a critical program to help meet that demand.”

Benefits include new range designs, structures and equipment.

Shooting ranges funded include the Boulder Rifle Club, Turkey Tracks in Douglas County, Bent County Trap Club, Columbine Bowman, Bear Creek Lake, Summit County Shooting Range, Bent County Trap Club and Pikes Peak Gun Club.

