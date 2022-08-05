Free breakfast for all at five Mesa County schools

Connecting Kids To Meals
Young boy and girl smiling at the camera while enjoying their lunch.(Monkey Business Images | Monkey Business - stock.adobe.com)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:06 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Students at Chipeta, Clifton, Dos Rios, Nisley, and Rocky Mountain Elementary School are able to eat breakfast at school free of charge regardless of a child’s free/reduced meal status.

During the pandemic, many schools offered free breakfast and lunch programming. Although many of those programs have come to an end this year, five schools in Mesa County have decided to participate in a Universal Breakfast Program for the 2022-23 school year.

However, students must fill out an application for free or reduced-price school meals in order to receive free breakfast. Income eligibility guidelines are available on the U.S. Department of Agriculture website.

Last year, over 65 percent of students at each school signed up for free or reduced-price meals. Before the pandemic in 2019, numbers were higher, with more than 74 percent of students at each school applying.

Families across the district are encouraged to apply since the USDA program that made meals automatically free in the last few previous years has ended. Applying may also grant free bus passes, utility discounts, and may even waive school and test fees.

