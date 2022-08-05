Friday turns cooler with a chance for a few showers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - There’s some shifting going on in our forecast heading into the weekend.

A Changing Forecast

One of the challenges we face in Colorado is high pressure and low pressure systems coming off of the Pacific Ocean. They can’t be measured with our weather balloon network, so intensity estimates offshore become measurements when they move inland, and it can influence other features around us even if it doesn’t affect us directly.

A low pressure wave moved off of the Pacific into British Columbia early Thursday. Measurements over land show that it was a bit stronger than its offshore intensity measurements indicated. It’s enough of a difference to displace the upper level high pressure over us more to the east. The change in the wind flow will help direct the deeper moisture that we had expected a bit farther east of us. We may still get a few showers or thunderstorms. They will still be more common over the mountains than in the valleys. But the showers and storms will be overall less numerous than expected. That change also may mean a warmer weekend.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening is hot as we come off the warmest afternoon in nearly two weeks. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible over the higher terrain, but we’ll mainly stay dry. We will cool from just shy of 100 degrees through the 90s and into the 80s by 9 PM. We may not cool to the 70s until after 2 AM. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be near 72 degrees in Grand Junction and 64 degrees in Montrose. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible. During the day, the storms will be mostly over the mountains. Rain is more likely in the evening in the valleys. High temperatures will be near 93 degrees around Grand Junction and 89 degrees around Montrose.

This Weekend’s Forecast

A couple of showers and storms are still possible on Saturday, but most of the rain will fall over the mountains east of our area. Sunday is even less likely to get rain. Off of the mountains, areas around Montrose may have the biggest chance for rain from showers and storms blowing north off of the San Juans. Highs will range from mid-90s around Grand Junction to upper 80s around Montrose this weekend.

Looking Ahead To Next Week

Next week will be mostly dry and unseasonably warm with highs in the mid-90s around Grand Junction and upper 80s around Montrose.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.