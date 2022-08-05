Haitian national indicted for firearms trafficking

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces that Haitian national Penial Olibris, age 32, was indicted on charges of smuggling firearms out of the United States.

Between April 8, 2019, and July 5, 2019, the defendant allegedly sent a semi-automatic firearm to Haiti from the United States. Olibris is also accused of sending a semi-automatic firearm to Haiti from the United States between October 19, 2019 and December 10, 2019.

These are both violations of the Arms Export Control Act and the International Traffic in Arms Regulations.

This case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

