Monkeypox finding its way to the Western Slope

The Centers for Disease Control says that there are more than 6,000 confirmed cases across the...
The Centers for Disease Control says that there are more than 6,000 confirmed cases across the U.S. so far.(Arizona's Family)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:56 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Garfield County has confirmed one case of monkeypox. Risk for the community remains low.

In order to be transmitted, monkeypox generally requires skin to skin contact, direct contact with bodily fluids, or extended face-to-face contact with an infected person.

Symptoms typically resemble the flu and include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and exhaustion. After several days, a rash that may look like blisters or pimples may appear on the face or inside the mouth then may gradually spread to other parts of the body.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment warns people who have recently traveled to a country where monkeypox has been reported or men who have sex with other men are at heightened risk.

Monkeypox can be transmitted to anyone. If you or someone you know think they may have been exposed, contact a health care provider as soon as possible. Vaccines and treatments are most effective if administered early.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony Pagni, age 58
New Castle Police Chief fired
The Auraria Campus in Denver has been evacuated due to an unspecified threat
UPDATE: Auraria Campus evacuated and closed due to emailed threat sent to multiple community colleges
Pictures show what was left of grandfather Steven Wild's truck after veering off the road and...
Man saves grandfather, 3 grandkids from fiery car crash
Sorter at an event in 2019. File photo.
Well-known Mesa County activist run over and killed while bike riding
FILE - Mesa County, Colo., clerk Tina Peters talks on the west steps of the State Capitol on...
No change in the winner of the Republican Primary race for Secretary of State after recount

Latest News

KJCT RIFLE BOAT RAMPS
Rifle Gap Reservoir boat ramp closing due to low water levels
Grand Junction Fire Department Wildland Team deployed to Texas to help prevent wildfire in area...
Grand Junction Fire Department deployed to Texas
TABOR tax refunds not for everyone?
TABOR tax not for everyone?
The Auraria Campus in Denver has been evacuated due to an unspecified threat
UPDATE: Auraria Campus evacuated and closed due to emailed threat sent to multiple community colleges