Novavax vaccine now available in Mesa County

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Public Health has received the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine and is ready to administer to the community.

This vaccine is for residents that have not been previously vaccinated for COVID-19.

This vaccine is the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine. This may be preferrable for people who would rather not get an mRNA-based vaccine.

Other protein-based vaccines include hepatitis B, HPV, pertussis, and tetanus.

This vaccine contains adjuvant, which boosts the immune system. Protein and adjuvant collaborate to teach the immune system how to fight COVID-19.

For further information, Mesa County Public Health welcomes residents to visit their website. To book an appointment, residents can call 970-248-6900.

