Novavax vaccine now available in Mesa County

Mesa County Public Health Logo
Mesa County Public Health Logo(Mesa County Public Health)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:53 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Public Health has received the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine and is ready to administer to the community.

This vaccine is for residents that have not been previously vaccinated for COVID-19.

This vaccine is the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine. This may be preferrable for people who would rather not get an mRNA-based vaccine.

Other protein-based vaccines include hepatitis B, HPV, pertussis, and tetanus.

This vaccine contains adjuvant, which boosts the immune system. Protein and adjuvant collaborate to teach the immune system how to fight COVID-19.

For further information, Mesa County Public Health welcomes residents to visit their website. To book an appointment, residents can call 970-248-6900.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony Pagni, age 58
New Castle Police Chief fired
Pictures show what was left of grandfather Steven Wild's truck after veering off the road and...
Man saves grandfather, 3 grandkids from fiery car crash
FILE - Mesa County, Colo., clerk Tina Peters talks on the west steps of the State Capitol on...
No change in the winner of the Republican Primary race for Secretary of State after recount
Caves on the moon could provide shelters to humans.
Moon may have stable temperatures for humans, researchers say
The McKinney Fire has killed at least two people, forced thousands of others to evacuate and...
Wind-whipped fire leaves Northern California hamlet in ashes

Latest News

Sorter at an event in 2019. File photo.
Well-known Mesa County activist run over and killed while bike riding
The Auraria Campus in Denver has been evacuated due to an unspecified threat
Auraria Campus evacuated and closed due to potential threat
West Nile Virus can be prevented by using insect repellants, limiting time outdoors, and by...
West Nile Virus cases rising in Delta County
KKCO SWEEPS SCHOOL
KKCO SWEEPS SCHOOL