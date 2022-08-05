TABOR tax not for everyone?

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Well, we’ve all been waiting for it and the time has finally come. TABOR tax refunds are finally getting mailed out to Colorado residents. Of course, that means single filers can get $750 and joint filers can get $1,500. But not everyone will be receiving a check.

A viewer emailed us about a letter she got in the mail. It says she will not be getting her refund because of restitution and judicial court order fines. This came as a surprise to Tammy Wieberg, who was relying on that money to pay off some debt and get essential household items. She said “if I had the money, I’d pay it. I was counting on this $750 to pay my land lady because you know I haven’t paid rent in over a year here.”

So, I asked the Department of Revenue and followed their link. It said if any taxpayer has any past debts to an agency in Colorado, the income tax could be intercepted to satisfy the debt. This applies to Tammy who has judicial court order fines and restitution. I tried getting to the bottom of Tammy’s problem by calling the phone number on her letter, but the call went straight to voicemail. The recording said “there has been 500 calls since Monday morning.”

I want to know if you got a letter like Tammy’s. What was the reason? You can let me know on my Facebook page, Gabriel Gonzalez KKCO & KJCT, or on Twitter @gaberene_.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.