Well-known Mesa County activist run over and killed while bike riding

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Coroner has confirmed Doug Sorter, age 67, died after being hit by a car while riding his bike.

We first told you about the incident Wednesday, August 3, when a car slammed into his bike around 7 p.m. on 7th Street and Mesa Avenue.

Sorter was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead. The Coroner reports that he died of multiple blunt force injuries.

Sorter was part of the STRive Colorado leadership team. He helped organize programs to benefit disabled individuals and their families.

