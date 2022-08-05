Well-known Mesa County activist run over and killed while bike riding

Sorter at an event in 2019. File photo.
Sorter at an event in 2019. File photo.
By Cyndy Koures
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:55 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Coroner has confirmed Doug Sorter, age 67, died after being hit by a car while riding his bike.

We first told you about the incident Wednesday, August 3, when a car slammed into his bike around 7 p.m. on 7th Street and Mesa Avenue.

Sorter was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead. The Coroner reports that he died of multiple blunt force injuries.

Sorter was part of the STRive Colorado leadership team. He helped organize programs to benefit disabled individuals and their families.

