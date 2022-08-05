West Nile Virus cases rising in Delta County

West Nile Virus can be prevented by using insect repellants, limiting time outdoors, and by...
West Nile Virus can be prevented by using insect repellants, limiting time outdoors, and by wearing protective clothing.(WSAW)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Aug. 5, 2022
DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - A second case of West Nile Virus (WNV) has been confirmed by the Delta County Health Department for 2022. The woman is in her 40′s.

Many people infected with WNV have no symptoms. When present, symptoms replicate flu or flu-like illness. In rare cases, more severe illness and even death can occur. WNV can infect people of all ages, but causes higher risk for people over the age of 50.

Delta County Health Department encourages you to use protection when outdoors.

To protect yourself:

  • Use Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered repellants insect repellants outdoors.
  • Limit activity outdoors during dusk and dawn, when mosquitos are most active.
  • Wear long pants, long-sleeve shirts, and socks when outdoors. Spray clothes with insect repellant for further protection.

To mosquito-proof your home:

  • Drain standing water from tires, flowerpots, cans, clogged gutters, birdbaths, and toys at least once a week.
  • Install or repair screens on doors and windows.

