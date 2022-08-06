I-70 safety considerations in Glenwood Canyon

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is taking cautionary preparations for heavy amounts of rainfall. If a Flash Flood Watch is issued in the area of the Grizzly Creek burn scar, CDOT will have personnel and equipment available and ready in case of a closure.

In case of a Flash Flood Watch, employees will be available to close down exit 116 (Glenwood Springs (exit 133 (Dotsero), and exit 87 (West Rifle). Rest areas and recreation paths will also become closed.

If a Flash Flood Warning is issued, all traffic in Glenwood Canyon will immediately be evacuated from I-70.

Information regarding closures will be updated on CDOT’s website and their smartphone app. Information can also be found by calling CDOT’s Region 3 customer service information line at 970-243-2368, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead when traveling and to be aware of current road and weather conditions.

Closures may be subject to lasting over night or for more than one day at a time.

If a safety closure occurs due to a vehicle crash, the same safety protocol described above will be used.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.